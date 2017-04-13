Stockton Police Arrest 23 Gang Suspects, Female Correctional Officer After Recent Investigation

STOCKTON — After a completing a gang investigation, the Stockton Police Department has arrested 23 gang members identified as Northside Gangster Crips.

Investigators say those arrested were involved in numerous shootings, robberies, illegal weapons violations and drug sales.

The members were also buying guns in Nevada through straw purchases and selling them in Stockton or keeping them for “gang related activities.”

Twelve suspects were arrested in Stockton and 11 were arrested in Reno.

Authorities completed searches at 12 locations in Stockton and 6 in Reno.

One suspect arrested, 31-year-old Ashley Johnson, is a San Joaquin County correctional officer.

Police say they seized marijuana, cocaine, heroin, prescription medication and three bottles of promethazine in Stockton.

