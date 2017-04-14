11-Year-Old Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-5

WOODLAND — An 11-year-old died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 5.

CHP Woodland reports that Caleb Huiskens, 35, crashed his 2009 GMC into two cars when traffic came to a stop along the southbound lanes of I-5 near the county line of Yolo and Sacramento Counties.

Officials received reports of the crash at 4:51 p.m., after a 2014 Ford being driven by Salvador Linares, 25, was struck by the GMC.

Two of Linares’ three passengers, Rocio Garcia, 25, and 13-year-old Jonathan Heredia both sustained minor injuries and were transported along with the 11-year-old to the UC Davis Medical Center. The 11-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Huiskens’ hit Emily Jo Boling’s, 28, 2011 Honda as well.

Neither alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.