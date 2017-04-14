Cold Case Investigation Brings Woman, Niece Together for First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A cold case murder investigation helped a New Jersey woman meet her Sacramento family for the first time.

The story starts in 1989, when unidentified skeletal remains were found in Washington. Last year, Arlene Seuell came forward. She was convinced the remains were her long lost sister, Celia Victor.

DNA confirmed the remains were Victor, and Seuell pleaded for help finding her niece, "Starla," who was put up for adoption at 2 years old.

Last December, Seuell and Starla, who now goes by Ashley, found each other.

The two met in person for the very first time Friday, when Ashley flew to Sacramento from her home in New Jersey.