Elderly Modesto Man’s Disappearance Taking Emotional Toll on Older Brother

MODESTO -- Gary Johnson’s face is plastered all over Modesto.

Perko’s, Jack in the Box restaurants and Beyer Park, which are all the places he loves to visit. But for the last two weeks, the 74-year-old has been missing which has taken a toll on his older brother, Geno.

“He’s not eating. I don’t know where he’s sleeping. I don’t know,” Geno said.

Johnson said, the search to find his brother has been heartbreaking.

“There’s no answers," he told FOX40. "There’s nada and when we get calls, they’re all bogus calls.”

The Modesto Police Department has said Gary was last seen on April 1 on Briggsmore and Sunrise in Modesto, walking westbound on Briggsmore.

Pictures Geno shared with FOX40 show him walking out of the mobile home park where they live. The pictures were shot the day he went missing. He wore sneakers, jeans and a Stanislaus Senior Softball Association hat, like the one Geno wore to our interview.

“We have flyers all over this town, clear to Lodi," Geno said. "And no one has even called.”

But that’s all Gary had with him. He had no money, no identification, no way of paying for a hot meal. Gary also suffers from dementia but his brother says he hasn’t forgotten his love for baseball. Geno said Gary gravitates to baseball fields but he has a short attention span and may move on quickly.

All Geno wants is his younger brother back home with him.

“I look everyday. I search for him everyday,” he said.

He and his friends have searched from Ceres to Lodi. If you have any information about Gary Johnson, please contact the Modesto Police Department at (209) 552-2470.