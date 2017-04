Luke speaks!

Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first teaser trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Friday morning.

Fans were treated to glimpses of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Rey, Finn, Poe and the evil Kylo Ren. Fans even heard some new Luke Skywalker dialogue, which sounded a bit ominous at the end.

The film, otherwise known as Episode VIII in the “Star Wars” saga, will be released in December.

A poster for the next film was also released. You can check that out below.