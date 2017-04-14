Missing Sacramento Woman Found Murdered in Placer County, Officials Say

SACRAMENTO — Janet Mejia, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been found dead in Placer County.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mejia was the victim of a homicide.

Mejia’s body was found just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane. An autopsy revealed that Mejia died after sustaining a gunshot wound.

A person of interest is in custody and officials do not believe her murder was random.

Mejia’s roommate reported her missing after she was last last seen leaving her north Sacramento home on Pepperwood Knoll Lane. She reportedly had a doctor’s appointment in Stockton that same day that she did not show up to.

Monday Mejia left her family’s Stockton home to drive back to Sacramento. She was scheduled for a shift at her job at Nordstrom’s at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville. She never showed up for work and her credit card was later located in the Nordstrom’s parking lot. Her Honda Civic was located Wednesday in the Arden-Arcade area.