Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macy's Stylist Kachet Jackson-Henderson shows off some hot fashion trends for prom. She brought along some models to show off their amazing looks and even styled Gary and Lori for the show. If you're looking for incredible prom styles, check out Macy's.

More info:

Macy's Downtown Sacramento

414 K. Street

Macy's.com/MyStylist