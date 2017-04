SODA SPRINGS — Boreal Mountain Resort said Friday that it’s extremely close to a seasonal snowfall record — and just a couple more feet should do the trick.

The slopes (and parking lot) were packed Friday as skiiers and boarders got an early start on Easter weekend.

Boreal, like most other Sierra ski resorts, will end its ski season next week. They rent their land from the US Forest Service and must pick a specific date to close.

Squaw Valley has vowed to stay open through July 4.