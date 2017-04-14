Silver Alert Issued for Missing 87-Year-Old

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man.

Miguel Constancio’s family last saw him at the Kaiser Hospital parking lot on Morse Avenue at 9 a.m. Friday.

Constancio suffers from a medical condition, which causes him to become disoriented.

The 87-year-old is Hispanic, 5-feet-5-inches tall, 185 pounds and has gray hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a puffy gray or green jacket, khaki pants, a dark-colored baseball hat, white tennis shoes and Dallas Cowboys gloves. He also uses a cane.

Anybody with information regarding Constancio’s whereabouts should call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.