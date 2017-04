Steak Lover’s Buffet at Jackson Rancheria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to serve up some delicious food. Enjoy Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Country Style BBQ Pork Ribs, Grilled NY Steaks, and much more at the Steak Lover's Buffet. This buffet is offered every Thursday for only $16.95. Check out Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and enjoy the Steak Lover's Buffet.

More info:

Steak Lover's Buffet

Thursdays 3-8pm

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642

(800) 822-WINN

JacksonCasino.com

Facebook: Jackson Casino

Twitter: @JacksonCasino