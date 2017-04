Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- Police in Suisun City are investigating a string of home burglaries.

Investigators say there were five just this past Wednesday, and a sixth back in March. Police said they all have the same MO -- back doors were smashed in and the homes were ransacked. Mostly cash and jewelry were taken.

A couple near one of the homes that was hit told FOX40 that someone had gone to their door, asking if they had called an Uber. Neighbors reported the same thing just days before their homes were burgled.