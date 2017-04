Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary headed to Sonora to check out the scenic Dragoon Gulch Trail. The trail is good for all skill levels and is dog friendly. You have the opportunity to walk, hike, or mountain bike the trail. Experience nature at it's finest with the Dragoon Gulch Trail.

More info:

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau

193 S. Washington St, Sonora

(800) 446-1333

VisitTCToday.com