Three People Shot at Vacaville Apartment Complex

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left three people injured.

The call for the shooting at Meadows Apartments, located at 199 Aegean Way, came in at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the three victims, an adult male, adult female and teenage female, all have non-life threatening injuries and were able to give statements to the police.

The victims were shot standing in front of the apartments.

Right now police have no motive or details into why this shooting happened.

The outstanding suspect is described as a short black male wearing dark clothing.