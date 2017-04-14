Turlock Police Investigate Shooting, Search for Suspect

TURLOCK — Police are on scene investigating a shooting in Turlock and are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting occurred on West Main and Davis Streets.

Officials with the Turlock Police Department have shut down the area and are asking that anyone located near the scene stay inside.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

If you happen to live in the area or see anyone suspicious be sure to call the Turlock Police Department.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for more updates on this developing story.