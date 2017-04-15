6-Year-Old Dreams of Being Mustachioed Police Officer

MODESTO — With big dreams involving a mustache and a badge, a 6-year-old was “sworn in” Friday by Modesto police.

“He’s wanted to be a police officer with a mustache since he was 2 years old,” said Chief Carroll as he led Cayden through his oath. “He loves all things Lego, super hero, Xbox, his dog and his mom.”

Family stood by Cayden’s side at the mini ceremony. With a hand raised high in the air, and holding back a few giggles, he was given the title of junior police officer by the Modesto Police Department, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Modesto Fire Department.