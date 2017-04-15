Family, Friends Remember Janet Mejia as Investigators Piece Together Her Murder

STOCKTON — Those who knew Janet Mejia are remembering her one day after her body was found off a road in Placer County.

Two of Mejia’s closest friends spoke with FOX40 about who they say was the friendliest person they knew.

Heartbroken, devastated and helpless, Elvia Gutierrez and Mari Bobadilla said they wish they could have done more for their 28-year-old friend.

Mejia recently graduated from Sacramento State and studied deaf education with the goal of becoming an interpreter. Her friends say no one will ever know what was taken from the deaf community.

Funeral plans are being arranged by family and friends while Sacramento investigators hold Mejia’s roommate as a person of interest.

The roommate was arrested for unrelated weapons charges Friday. Officials say one of the weapons found on him could have possibly been used to shoot Mejia and cause her death.

Gutierrez and Bobadilla never met the man in custody or her other roommate, who reported her missing Tuesday.

Family told police they saw her for the last time at their Stockton home Monday morning. Gutierrez and Bobadilla report that Mejia was meant to move back to Stockton from Sacramento Saturday.

A GoFundMe campaign was originally started with the intention of rewarding anyone with information regarding Mejia’s whereabouts. Now it exists to help with her funeral expenses.