Fire Crews Battle Massive Tire Fire Along Garden Highway

SUTTER COUNTY — Pleasant Grove firefighters battled a large tire fire Saturday in south Sutter County.

Just after 5 p.m. a pile of around 200 tires caught fire along Garden Highway. A nearby barn was also affected by the flames.

Pleasant Grove and East Nicholas fire departments able to quickly put out tire fire off garden highway @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/x6UwOiwpHT — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) April 16, 2017

Using a high-pressure water canon and more than 3,000 gallons of water, Pleasant Grove firefighters, with the help of East Nicolaus and Sutter County fire crews, were able to knock down the flames that created billowing, black smoke that could be seen for miles around. The Pleasant Grove fire captain says they were fortunate to extinguish the flames as quickly as they did, so as to ensure that they did not spread into the nearby barn.

No one was at the property at the time of the fire, or in the very least no one was living on the property.

Officials do not know how the fire started and say another fire took down the water tower and another structure a little over a year ago on the same property.