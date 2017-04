FREMONT (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say at least 35 cars were destroyed in a fire at a used car auction lot.

The East Bay Times reports the fire was contained by Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Investigator enroute and no injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/0rISo3FjM2 — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) April 16, 2017

Authorities say the blaze spread quickly from car to car. The cause of the fire has not been determined.