Sacramento Protesters Call for President Trump to Release Tax Returns

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds marched in Sacramento Saturday, and all of them just wanted one thing, to get President Trump to release his tax returns.

Marchers gathered on the original Tax Day with costumes, chants and many signs calling for the President to release his 2016 tax returns.

"When the administration said that he wasn't going to release his tax returns, he said the people don't care, and we're here to show that nationally that the people do care," said Scarlett Bustos, vice chair of the Tax March Sacramento.

People FOX40 spoke with said they're suspicious the president is hiding something.

"I'm dying to find out (what the tax returns might reveal), personally, but I think he's got a lot of business connections to Russia he doesn't want us to know about," said Marie Shrum from Placerville.

"It's very important to see if there's conflict of interest," said Debra Kloss.

The Sacramento Police Department counted around 500 people marching from South Side Park, up to the Capitol Mall and then to the State Capitol. But event organizers say around 2,000 people attended the rally at the end of the march.

However, this event didn't draw anywhere nearly as many as last fall's Women's March, where the crowd was close to 30,000 people in Sacramento.

"What I'm afraid of is people are falling into the old American thing of 'eh, it'll all work out,'" said Jim Wilson from Placerville. "This one is not going to work out."

"I'm not sure if there will ever be as big as the Women's March, that was the biggest march in U.S. history I believe," said vice president of Indivisible Sacramento Rebecca Goodchild. "The Tax March is a smaller issue, also I think we've had so many rolling protests I think people just jump in on the protest of the thing they actually care about."

Saturday's march against Trump in Sacramento is the first of several planned in the following weeks. Next Saturday is the Science March, and the week after that is the Climate March.

A few weeks ago a pro-President Trump rally and march in McKinley Park brought out around 250 people, according to Sacramento police.