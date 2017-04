SONOMA — The Sonoma County sheriff’s are searching for a suspect after they drove into a barn killing two mini horses.

Authorities say someone driving recklessly crashed into the barn near 10100 Minnesota Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver fled the scene.

CHP believes the vehicle may be a Honda with major damage.

If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, contact Santa Rosa CHP or Deputy Fomasi at (707) 565-2121.