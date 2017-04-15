Stockton Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due to Potentially Deadly Dog Disease

STOCKTON — The Stockton Animal Shelter was forced to close its doors Saturday when a dog became infected with a potentially deadly disease.

The shelter will be closed until April 18 after a necropsy performed on the dog tested positive for Streptococcus Equi Zooepidemicus.

Animals that were at risk due to their heightened exposure to the infected dog were euthanized. The remaining dogs are being treated with antibiotics.

While the Stock Animal Shelter is closed it will be thoroughly cleaned.

While humans can contract Strep Zoo, the shelter says it is unlikely so long as those treating infected animals are wearing protective gear. Dogs that are exposed to the bacteria can die suddenly from hemorrhagic pneumonia within as little as two to three days.