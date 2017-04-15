Stockton Authorities Searching for Sexual Battery, Attempted Robbery Suspect

STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College authorities are searching for a male suspect after a sexual battery and attempted robbery incident on campus around noon Saturday.

A woman told police she was walking through the flea market area when the suspect approached her and grabbed her buttocks. He then attempted to take her purse from her shoulder.

When the suspect ran away witnesses chased after him but lost track of him as he ran toward the College Square Shopping Center.

Witnesses also spotted the suspect grabbing another woman’s buttocks as he fled in Budd 3 parking lot.

The suspect is described as a thin build, white male in his late teens or early 20s. He is about 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall with messy dirty blonde hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, tan cargo shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the district police at (209) 954-5000.