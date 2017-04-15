‘Storm Orphans’ Find Shelter at Sacramento’s Wildlife Care Association

SACRAMENTO — People aren’t the only ones who’ve had a rough go in Northern California this winter.

Amid record rain, 13 owlets have come into Sacramento’s Wildlife Care Association.

As a result of the intense storms, rain and wind this winter, there has been a significant increase in baby animals coming to the wildlife rescue.

“For instance, when it’s really windy, it’s really easy for something that’s really little that only weighs a couple of grams to get blown out of the nest,” said Theresa Bielawski, president of the Wildlife Care Association.

With the record number of storms, the non-profit is something like a modern-day Noah’s Ark.

“You know, we take in everything from hummingbirds to coyotes,” Bielawski said.

The rehabilitation center is the second largest in California, serving around 6,000 animals each year.

Sacramento’s Wildlife Care Association relies on donations and volunteers to operate.

Their main source of money comes from the “Big Day of Giving.” Charities from across Sacramento participate every year in the May 4th event.

To learn more about Sacramento’s Wildlife Care Association visit their site or Facebook page.