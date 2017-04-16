21-Year-Old Man Dies from Gunshot Wound in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Rancho Cordova.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s department received a call reporting a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The caller said the victim was shot near Zinfandel Drive and Sunrise Boulevard.

Rancho Cordova police officers arrived at the scene, but the man had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Officers then headed to the hospital. Just before 1 p.m. the 21-year-old victim died from his injuries.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting happened on Zinfandel and Sunrise as the original caller reported, but rather near Coloma Road and El Manto Drive in Rancho Cordova, police said.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).