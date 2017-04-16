Crews Respond to Large Fire in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento firefighters responded to a large fire Sunday morning in Midtown.

The fire was at a large auto repair facility on J Street between 16th and 17th Street.

Large auto repair facility at 17th and J burned. No reports of injuries at this time, no known occupants at time of fire. pic.twitter.com/s6ejHxYf4a — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 16, 2017

Many vehicles, tires, plastic and rubber materials as well as gasoline were inside the warehouse, which Sacramento fire officials say helped fuel the flames.

At this time no injuries have been reported. Fire officials believe there was no one inside of the building at the time of the fire since the business was closed.

Fire personnel were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

It was not immediately known how the fire began.

Police have shut the surrounding roadways down.