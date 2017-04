EL DORADO COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe reported an avalanche on Highway 50 Sunday morning, which blocked traffic for around an hour.

@CaltransDist3 is on scene of the Echo Summit avalanche and making great progress. May be open soon. — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) April 16, 2017

Along the highway’s loop at Echo Summit, the avalanche spread to 30 feet wide and was at a depth of 5 to 6 feet.

US-50 on Echo Summit has been reopened!! Yay. Nice job @CaltransDist3 & SLT CHP. Thanks for working holidays! Happy Easter everyone! — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) April 16, 2017

Highway 50 reopened around 12:04 p.m., according to CHP.