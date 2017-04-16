Police Arrest Man who Held Girlfriend Captive, Beat Her with Knife

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Police arrested a man Friday who held his girlfriend captive in a home in Oroville.

A California Highway Patrol officer drove by Wednesday as Shawn Cahill, 42, was trying to drag his girlfriend by the hair back inside of a house on 18th Street and Biggs Avenue. Cahill fled before the officer could stop him, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Cahill had beaten his girlfriend with a knife and threatened her life while he held her captive in the residence, according to the woman’s accounts. She sustained only minor injuries to her face in the incident.

Pismo Beach police arrested Cahill two days later after a car chase in San Luis Obispo County.

Before he is brought back to Butte County and faces charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, he will remain in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. There, he was charged on suspicion of felony evading, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Additionally, a stolen truck was found at the Oroville residence, which CHP is currently looking into.