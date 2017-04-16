Officer Shoots, Injures Suspect in Stockton

STOCKTON — Police are currently on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stockton.

Officers responded to the neighborhood on Filbert and Washington Streets following a domestic violence call around 1:05 p.m.

While fleeing the scene in a car, the suspect hit a patrol car and another vehicle.

A Stockton police officer shot at the suspect in response.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is known about the shooting.

