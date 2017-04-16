Woman from Elk Grove Dies After Fall from Balcony in Berkeley

BERKELEY (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old woman died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Northern California.

San Francisco television station KPIX reports paramedics were called Sunday to the building near the University of California, Berkeley, campus after the woman reportedly fell from a third floor balcony. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Kimberly Tze, of Elk Grove.

Neighbors tell KPIX they didn’t hear loud music or partying sounds before the incident early Sunday.

In 2015, 13 people were on a fifth-floor balcony when it fell. Six were killed, most of them Irish students studying abroad.

Berkeley police are investigating what lead to Tze’s fall.