Big Boston Marathon Finish for Folsom Man

FOLSOM -- A Folsom man finished fourth in Monday's Boston Marathon.

Shadrack Biwott completed the race in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 8 seconds.

In a phone conversation with FOX40 after the marathon, Biwott said he was very happy with his time. He credits his wife and family for their support and encouragement, and the Sacramento Running Association for training and support.

“For me with the Sacramento Running Association, I honestly don’t think I’d be here right now, running well like I am without their help,” Biwott said.

"He's such a friendly person who gives back to the local running community," said association president Scott Abbott. "So to represent our organization and to represent our running community on our sport's biggest stage so well was really exciting for me, and for our organization and for the entire running community."

Biwott spends much of his training time around the American River Bike Trail and Lake Natoma.

“I see a lot of people on the trails every time when I’m doing my long runs...They always smile, they're really kind to me," Biwott said. "I always smile and wave at them. They know me as that smiling boy always running really fast on the trail.”

A professional American runner, originally from Kenya, Biwott hopes to compete for team USA in the 2020 Olympics.