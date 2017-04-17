California Attorney General Sues Charities Claiming to Help Veterans

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a civil lawsuit Monday in hopes of recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars from two California charities claiming to support veterans.

The lawsuit claims that the operators of the Wounded Warriors Support Group and Central Coast Equine Rescue and Retirement ran raffles in which the proceeds were supposed to support veterans, but instead, the funds were allegedly used for personal use including: shopping at Victoria’s Secret, paying off personal credit card debt, traveling, dining, traffic school, dressage equipment and other personal expenses.

The lawsuit seeks general damages, civil penalties, the dissolution of both charities and an order preventing Matthew G. Gregory, Danella J. Gregory and their children, Matthew J. Gregory and Gina D. Gregory, from operating any charities in California.

“Veterans and their families sacrifice immensely for our country. There is no place for sham charities that claim to support our veterans when in reality they’re lining their own pockets,” Becerra said. “It’s a breach of the public trust to deceive and exploit the goodwill of generous Americans. It’s worse when you do so at the expense of our veterans. I will vigorously investigate and prosecute any charity falsely claiming to help our veterans.”