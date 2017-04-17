City to Replace Wooden Old Sacramento Boardwalk with Concrete

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is moving forward with a plan to replace the wooden boardwalk in Old Sacramento with concrete.

The $7.7 million project will be done over summer and fall, with the goal to finish before Thanksgiving. The new concrete will be colored and stamped to look like the wooden planks it’s replacing.

An Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit prompted the change to make the walkway more accessible.

The wooden boardwalk with installed in 1986.

City officials say the project will be completed in six sections, so businesses along the boardwalk can stay open. The boardwalk runs past several popular Old Sacramento restaurants like Joe’s Crab Shack and the Hornblower.

Sacramento Darrell Steinberg has wanted to revive Old Sacramento to make it more appealing to locals.