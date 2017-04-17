Crews Assess Structure Damage to Highway 50 After RV Fire

SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are evaluating the damage to a Highway 50 overpass following a fire that started in a RV.
The Sacramento Fire Department reports that a RV fire from Friday night may have affected the expansion joints of the highway.
A portion of T Street between Alhambra and Stockton Boulevards has been closed off while Sacramento Fire Department officials assess the scorched overpass.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and officials have not released the cause of the fire.
