Crews Assess Structure Damage to Highway 50 After RV Fire

Posted 10:50 AM, April 17, 2017, by

SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are evaluating the damage to a Highway 50 overpass following a fire that started in a RV.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports that a RV fire from Friday night may have affected the expansion joints of the highway.

A portion of T Street between Alhambra and Stockton Boulevards has been closed off while Sacramento Fire Department officials assess the scorched overpass.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and officials have not released the cause of the fire.

