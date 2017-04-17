Crews Assess Structure Damage to Highway 50 After RV Fire

SACRAMENTO — Fire crews are evaluating the damage to a Highway 50 overpass following a fire that started in a RV.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports that a RV fire from Friday night may have affected the expansion joints of the highway.

RV Fire last night spread into expansion joints of Hwy 50 overpass above T St. @CaltransHQ onscene evaluating with fire crews. T St. closed. pic.twitter.com/oz8ziesCp4 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 17, 2017

A portion of T Street between Alhambra and Stockton Boulevards has been closed off while Sacramento Fire Department officials assess the scorched overpass.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and officials have not released the cause of the fire.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.