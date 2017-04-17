Crowd Gets Rowdy at Jeff Denham Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENAIR -- Chants of "do your job" could be heard coming from angry elements of Monday night's crowded town hall after Congressman Jeff Denham was pressed to require President Trump to release his tax returns.

Congressman Denham likened it to President Obama's birth certificate.

"The previous president -- force him to show his birth certificate. Will you introduce a bill to do that?? No..." Denham said.

"Yeah. Bunch of liberals here to complain, or what?" someone in the crowd said.

The partisan rancor inside started outside, as long lines were queuing up for the town hall event.

Inside, Denham struck a decisively centrist posture, saying he'd work to protect immigrant children -- so-called Dreamers -- portions of the Affordable Care Act and even funding for public broadcasting. Despite that, he faced a frequent chorus of boos and disapproval.

Some of Denham's answers included points about strengthening security on the border with Mexico and funding the military as a priority.