Demonstrators from Both Sides Rally Outside Jeff Denham Town Hall in Denair

DENAIR — Demonstrators began showing up hours ahead of Congressman Jeff Denham’s town hall meeting in Denair on Monday.

Those rallying outside Larsa Hall began lining up at 3 p.m.

Some were wearing their zip codes on their foreheads because they’re upset they have to show their IDs to get into the town hall to prove that they live in Denham’s district.

A representative with Denham’s office said that because they’re federal, they can require attendees to show their IDs.

An opposing group arrived with “Trump” and “Liberals Suck” signs and began insulting some of the demonstrators. Words were exchanged on both sides and the two groups argued about the protest in Berkeley.

Several people also arrived at the town hall wearing pink shirts and holding pink signs in support of Planned Parenthood.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. at Larsa Hall at 2107 East Monte Vista Ave. in Denair. The event will be co-hosted by three other elected officials: Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa, Assemblymember Heath Flora and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth.

This town hall was announced after months of constituents asking for one through mass phone calls, emails, letter writing campaigns, office visits, and mobile office hour visits.

