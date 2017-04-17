Deported U.S. Military Veteran Pardoned by Gov. Jerry Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Three U.S. military veterans who’ve been deported from the country were among the 72 people whom Governor Jerry Brown pardoned Saturday.

Deported, U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas lives in Tijuana, Mexico. He hopes, every day, to be allowed to return to the country he was willing to die for. Today that hope was given new life.

"I don't have a record anymore. I'm a million times more hopeful than I was a couple days ago,” said Barajas.

For the veteran, it’s a moment 13 years in the making.

"I was in tears for quite a bit of time. It was very emotional, very emotional,” said Barajas.

He came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 7 years old. A legal resident with a green card, he served in the Army for six years. After his honorable discharge, he was arrested and convicted for discharging a firearm in 2001. After serving three years in prison, he was deported in 2004, leaving behind a daughter who is now 11 years old.

In Tijuana, he founded a support house exclusively for deported military veterans like himself. FOX40 met Barajas there last year, where so far he's helped more than 300 deported vets get legal or physical help.

"If there is any adherence left in the world to the basic concept of justice, they'll be returned home,” said Nathan Fletcher, an advocate for deported veterans, and president of the group Honorably Discharged Dishonorably Deported.

Fletcher was in Tijuana with Barajas Saturday the moment he learned of his pardon. He's been working with Barajas for a year and a half to get him and other deported veterans back into the U.S. Fletcher calls the pardon a giant step forward.

"You have these moments in life you never forget. You know, the birth of your children, getting married. It ranked right up there with that,” said Fletcher.

The pardon clears Barajas' criminal record, but there's no guarantee he or the other two veterans will ever be allowed back into the U.S. Their attorneys will file motions for new hearings in immigration court this week.

"We're the first deported veterans to ever get a pardon from any governor,” said Barajas.

Legally, he and the other two veterans are in uncharted territory. But as a military man, he says it's one more battle that he’s ready to wage.

