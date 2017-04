Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteers of America is a spiritually based non-profit organization providing local human service programs and the opportunity for community involvement. Gary sat down with Sherman Haggerty, director of employment services, to talk about their mission of ending homelessness. Get involved and help the Volunteers of America.

More info:

Volunteers of America

3434 Marconi Ave.

(916) 265-3965

VOA-NCNN.org