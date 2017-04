Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHER -- The Patrouille de France military demonstration team flew above Mather Airport Saturday for a special off-season airshow.

The California Capital Airshow marked the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I by hosting the French Air Force team.

The exclusive, French Alpha Jet performance was the first seen in the U.S. in over 30 years.

Families watched the spectacle from below and celebrated the Easter weekend event with face painting, egg hunting and a viva la France costume contest.

California Capital Airshow