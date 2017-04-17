Friends, Family React to Arrest of Roommate in Janet Mejia’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Missing flyers are still on mailboxes near a growing memorial at the apartments where 28-year-old Janet Mejia was last reported alive.

Four days after he body was found off a secluded roadway in Placer County, one of her roommates, 25-year-old Teris Vinson, was charged with her shooting death.

"I wore this pin today because it means 'I love you' in sign language. And I just want to tell Janet that I love her," friend Amie Denner said.

Denner met Mejia eight years ago in a Sacramento State sign language program. She said they were texting each other on Saturday, with plans to meet up on Sunday. A simple catching up with her sweet friend that will never happen.

"I still don't know why this was done to her, and I still feel in shock," Denner said.

Mejia's loved ones are in shock too.

One of them, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX40 that the roommate who reported Mejia missing on Tuesday was Vinson's girlfriend. They said she was one of Mejia's other friends from school, and the only reason she knew Vinson.

They said Mejia planned on moving back to Stockton and the couple planned on moving back to Fresno. They said there were no red flags that anything between the roommates had gone wrong.

"I mean, sometimes she complained about her roommates, but it was never anything that would make me uneasy or give me suspicion," Denner said.

Several people have since named Vinson's girlfriend on Facebook. FOX40 contacted a phone number listed in her name. But the number was disconnected.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department could not confirm her identity, saying Monday she was not at all considered a person of interest in Mejia's death.

"Meanwhile, Mejia's neighbor Edlin Boucher honored her by leaving a cross at her memorial.

"We just pray for her," Boucher said.

Her heartbroken friends have been changing their profile photos to Mejia's picture.

"She didn't have just physical beauty, her soul was beautiful too," Denner said.

In Denner's photo Mejia is blowing glitter into the air after graduating from Sac State. Denner tells FOX40 she just wrote a letter of recommendation for Mejia -- her final honor for her dear friend.

"It was very special that she asked me to write that letter of recommendation," Denner said. "And so I did. And I sent it."