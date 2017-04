Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julie Taranto, owner and instructor at Fit4Mom Sacramento, talks with Lori about her fitness group. She brought along some moms to show off some of the workouts that they do together. Join with other moms and get in shape with Fit4Mom.

More info:

Fit4Mom Sacramento

Arden, McKinley, and Land Park

(916) 224-4963

Sacramento.Fit4Mom.com

Facebook: Fit4Mom Sacramento