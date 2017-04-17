Roommate Arrested in Janet Mejia Death

SACRAMENTO — A man previously identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Janet Mejia has been arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Sergeant Tony Turnbull, 25-year-old Teris Vinson was already in custody for unrelated weapons charges.

Teris Vinson has now been charged with the killing of roommate Janet Mejia – he was in court today on unrelated gun charges @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/oK7W3pHvNA — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) April 17, 2017

Vinson was a roommate of Mejia’s.

Mejia, 28, was reported missing April 11, after she didn’t show up for a doctor’s appointment or to work. Her car was found the next day. Her body was found April 14 in Placer County. Investigators say she was shot to death.

Vinson appeared in court Monday for the weapons charges he faces, and he will return to court on Wednesday.