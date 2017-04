Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Khal, co-owner of The Secret Garden, talks with Gary about the upcoming Spring Garden Faire. It's the perfect time of year to get those new plants for your home. Learn more about the best plants for you and enjoy a great sale at The Secret Garden's Spring Garden Faire.

More info:

Spring Garden Faire and Plant Sale

Saturday and Sunday

10am-5pm

8450 West Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove

(916) 682-6839

SecretGarden-Online.com