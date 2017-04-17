Stockton Resident Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Home Invasion

STOCKTON — A resident was injured Monday morning after his Stockton home was broken into.

Officials received reports of the incident near Alexandria Place at 5:24 a.m.

A man and woman who lived in the Douglas Road home were both injured in the home invasion.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Dave Konecny of the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office. The woman is being evaluated and the extent of her injuries has not been reported.

An unknown number of suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a white car.

Officials are unaware if anything was taken in the home invasion.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for more updates as this story develops.