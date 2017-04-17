Story of Armenian Genocide ‘The Promise’ Comes to Theaters April 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Promise," a drama portraying the catastrophic events of the Armenian Genocide, hits theaters April 21.

For Director Terry George, the film speaks loudly to the reflection between the 1915 genocide and the international disasters happening in today's world.

"The relevance today is that we have that exact same area around Aleppo and the Turkish-Syrian border, the same situation going on," George said. "So we feel it's a great love story with a total relevance to today."

Actress Angela Sarafyan, who plays Maral, says she holds an important relationship to the film's realities. Sarafyan's great great grandparents fled the genocide as orphans.

"I think silence is not an option," she said. "I believe that through having this experience, watching the film rather than hearing information, a history lesson, you'll be a part of something rather than just learning facts."