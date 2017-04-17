The Jungle Bird Brunch and Slushy Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jungle Bird is a tropical themed tiki bar located in midtown Sacramento. Starting this weekend they are offering a new brunch menu and a slushy bar on the back patio. Owner Tyler Williams blended up one of their all new slushies, the Barbados Punch slushy. Also, chef Matt Brown cooked up some banana bread french toast with bruleéd banana with whipped cream and maple syrup. Go on a tropical escape with The Jungle Bird.

More info:

The Jungle Bird

2516 J. Street

TheJungleBird.com

Facebook: JungleBird916