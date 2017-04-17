Two Teens Arrested Following Fairfield Robbery, Shooting

FAIRFIELD — Two teens have been arrested following a Thursday night robbery and shooting in Fairfield.

Police say the victim went to the 400 block of Tulip Street to sell a gaming system. The victim had agreed to meet the buyer through an online forum.

When the victim arrived, he was approached by a teen suspect who pulled out a hand gun and demanded the game system. The victim turned over the system, but then a struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim twice. The suspect then ran away with the game system.

The victim transported himself to the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old Fairfield resident. Police tracked him down to a motel in Fairfield where he was arrested. He was with another 17-year-old Fairfield resident.

The 16-year-old faces charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a concealed firearm, possessing stolen property and possessing a controlled substance for sale.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600. You can also call their Tip Line at (707) 428-7345, Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or Text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.