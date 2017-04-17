Viral Video Appears to Show CSU Stanislaus Student Punch Woman in Face at Berkeley Protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A viral video featuring a man punching a woman in the face is sending shockwaves throughout the CSU Stanislaus campus. The man seen in the video punching a woman is believed to be an Oakdale man who is a student at the university.

In video of the chaos of a protest in Berkeley on Saturday, fight after fight was shown. A part of the melee has gone viral of a man in a blue button up shirt seen making his way through the crowd then punches a woman in the face, he falls on top of her then runs away

We showed the video to CSU Stanislaus students who were shocked at what they saw.

“I think there are better ways to handle things like that,” Jennifer Huynh, a freshman at CSU Stanislaus, said.

“There’s a lot of emotion going on obviously he shouldn’t have done it,” Alberto Aranda, a senior told us.

The man is believed to be Nathan Damigo. Damigo posted pictures that same day on his Twitter page of himself at the protest. Damigo has been under fire before for his far-right politics.

Back in October, Damigo was the subject of flyers claiming he was a white supremacist. When FOX40 spoke to him about the allegations, Damigo said he’s not a white supremacist, he’s just trying to promote what he calls “European interest.”

His peers are now asking for CSU Stanislaus to take action.

“Discipline, I would say he should be expelled for what he did,” Yasmin Mahradar, a junior said.

In an email sent to students, the university’s president said:

“The campus received communications last night regarding a serious incident possibly involving one of our students and very troubling actions that may have taken place at a demonstration in Berkeley on Saturday, April 15th.

"The university takes these allegations seriously, and as President, I have initiated an immediate investigation both on campus and at Berkeley to verify and confirm details of this incident to determine next steps to resolve this situation. The university has zero tolerance for the use of violence and we will take all of the necessary legal and disciplinary measures to ensure that all students and everyone on campus have a safe and secure environment. While this incident understandably raises many negative emotions and calls for urgent actions, we must also hold true to our American system and principles of justice and due process.

"Please rest assured that we are in constant contact with relevant officials and will take appropriate and timely actions to address this issue. As I have said in an earlier message, as a campus, we should redouble our pledge to work with all of our students, both in and out of the classroom, to learn to have respectful, constructive and peaceful dialogue and interactions with others so that together we can build a community and society of greater understanding and harmony for everyone.”

We’ve called and sent Damigo a text message asking for his side of the story. He did not respond by the time this story was published.