Win Dinner and a Movie!

Studio40 Live is treating ONE lucky viewer to dinner and a movie!

Enter to win FREE TICKETS to go see The Case For Christ, starring Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen and Faye Dunaway! Based on the book by Lee Strobel, this investigative drama follows a journalist and self-proclaimed atheist as he sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian – a feat that may not be as simple as he thinks. Studio40 Live doesn’t want you to get hungry waiting for the movie to start, so we are throwing in a $200 Visa Gift Card to send you out to dinner too!

Winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook, “LIKE” our post about The Case For Christ, and tune in to Studio40 Live on Friday, April 21st to see if you are our luck winner!

LIKE-WATCH-WIN!

Studio40 Live airs M-F from 12pm-1230pm on FOX40.

For More Information on The Case For Christ Click HERE

For Official Contest Rules Click HERE