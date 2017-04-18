40 Blocks with Grant Napear, Part 2

Posted 2:30 AM, April 18, 2017


Gary had so much to talk about with Grant Napear that he had to do two separate segments.  Grant Napear is a Sports 1140 radio host and Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer.  Take a ride with Gary and Grant for this second installment of "40 Blocks."