5-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in South Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The child was hit near Kim Avenue and 24th Street around 6:30 p.m. The child was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle and the suspected driver.

The driver was taken into custody and is being given sobriety tests as impairment may be a factor in the crash, police said.

Officers are still investigating at the scene of the crash.

